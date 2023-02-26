Celtic midfielders Aaron Mooy and David Turnbull missed last weekend’s 4-0 win over Aberdeen in the cinch Premiership and manager Ange Postecoglou will hope Mooy, who has trained ahead of the match, in particular will be available given his recent excellent form. Goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist is working his way back from a minor calf injury, while Out-of-favour midfielder James McCarthy is the only long-term injury absentee.