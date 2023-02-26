Celtic midfielders Aaron Mooy and David Turnbull missed last weekend’s 4-0 win over Aberdeen in the cinch Premiership and manager Ange Postecoglou will hope Mooy, who has trained ahead of the match, in particular will be available given his recent excellent form. Goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist is working his way back from a minor calf injury, while Out-of-favour midfielder James McCarthy is the only long-term injury absentee.
Rangers manager Michael Beale has more selection concerns for the first final of his managerial career. Malik Tillman (hamstring), Ryan Jack (calf), John Lundstram (ankle) and Scott Arfield (calf) were being assessed by the club’s medical staff. However, John Souttar (ankle), Tom Lawrence (heel), Rabbi Matondo (knee), Steven Davis (knee), Ridvan Yilmaz (hamstring) and Filip Helander (foot) remain out.
Probable Rangers starting XI: A McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic; Raskin, Lundstram; Sakala, Tillman, Kent; Morelos.
Probable Celtic starting XI: Hart; Johnson, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; C McGregor, Hatate, Mooy; Jota, Furuhashi, Maeda.