The third Old Firm derby of the season will welcome in the Scottish Premiership new year as Rangers welcome Celtic to Ibrox this Thursday (Kick-off at 3pm).

There couldn’t be a bigger contrast in mood between the two camps as Rangers’ desperate form over the festive period continued with a meek 2-2 draw against Motherwell at Fir Park, while Celtic’s 4-0 home win over St Johnstone means they head into the clash knowing they can go 17 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Ahead of the game, Rangers have a number of injury concerns, with several first-team players ruled out of the clash at Ibrox. However, Celtic roll into Govan with almost a fully fit squad to choose from after a number of injured stars made their return to the squad at the weekend.

Ahead of the clash at Ibrox, The Scotsman has all the early team news:

1 . Odin Thiago Holm - Celtic - OUT Unlikely to feature anyway, but misses the game with a long-term groin injury.

2 . Robin Propper - Rangers - SUSPENSION RISK Picked up his fifth booking of the season against Motherwell, meaning he will face a suspension if he picks up another yellow card against Celtic.

3 . James Forrest - Celtic - OUT Has experienced numerous Old Firm clashes in his long Hoops career, but is definitely ruled out of the clash at Ibrox and isn't expected back until February at the earliest.