Rangers v Celtic injury news: 6 out as Philippe Clement forced into major changes and trio run Ibrox tightrope

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 30th Dec 2024, 12:09 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2025, 16:19 GMT

Here is the early team news ahead of Rangers vs Celtic in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox.

The third Old Firm derby of the season will welcome in the Scottish Premiership new year as Rangers welcome Celtic to Ibrox this Thursday (Kick-off at 3pm).

There couldn’t be a bigger contrast in mood between the two camps as Rangers’ desperate form over the festive period continued with a meek 2-2 draw against Motherwell at Fir Park, while Celtic’s 4-0 home win over St Johnstone means they head into the clash knowing they can go 17 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Ahead of the game, Rangers have a number of injury concerns, with several first-team players ruled out of the clash at Ibrox. However, Celtic roll into Govan with almost a fully fit squad to choose from after a number of injured stars made their return to the squad at the weekend.

Ahead of the clash at Ibrox, The Scotsman has all the early team news:

Unlikely to feature anyway, but misses the game with a long-term groin injury.

1. Odin Thiago Holm - Celtic - OUT

Unlikely to feature anyway, but misses the game with a long-term groin injury. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Picked up his fifth booking of the season against Motherwell, meaning he will face a suspension if he picks up another yellow card against Celtic.

2. Robin Propper - Rangers - SUSPENSION RISK

Picked up his fifth booking of the season against Motherwell, meaning he will face a suspension if he picks up another yellow card against Celtic. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Has experienced numerous Old Firm clashes in his long Hoops career, but is definitely ruled out of the clash at Ibrox and isn't expected back until February at the earliest.

3. James Forrest - Celtic - OUT

Has experienced numerous Old Firm clashes in his long Hoops career, but is definitely ruled out of the clash at Ibrox and isn't expected back until February at the earliest. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

The Gers number one will miss the clash at Ibrox after reportedly being taken to hospital on new year's eve with an 'internal bleed'.

4. Jack Butland - Rangers - OUT

The Gers number one will miss the clash at Ibrox after reportedly being taken to hospital on new year's eve with an 'internal bleed'. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

