Connor and Muir have been given appointments over festive period

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have expressed “serious concerns” to the Scottish Football Association about the festive appointments of the two blundering Premier Sports Cup final officials.

The SFA’s head of referees Willie Collum admitted last week that the way the Ibrox side were denied a spot-kick against their Old Firm rivals at Hampden Park on December 15 by VAR Alan Muir and assistant VAR Frank Connor was “really, really poor” and “unacceptable”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In extra time, with the teams tied at 3-3, referee John Beaton blew for a foul just outside Celtic’s penalty area when Hoops defender Liam Scales fouled Gers winger Vaclav Cerny. However, television replays showed the infringement carried on inside the penalty area and, after the free-kick came to nothing, Celtic went on to win 5-4 on penalties after a draw over 120 minutes.

Frank Connor is on duty for Celtic's match against St Johnstone. | SNS Group

Both officials were stood down for the weekend but Connor will run the line when Kilmarnock face Aberdeen at Rugby Park on Boxing Day and when Celtic host St Johnstone on December 29, while Muir will be the VAR at St Mirren versus Dundee on the same day.

The Ibrox club on Tuesday released a stinging statement which also claimed the governing body’s actions “raise questions about their commitment to improving officiating standards”.

The statement read: “Rangers FC has contacted the Scottish FA to express serious concerns and ask several questions regarding the swift reinstatement of the two VAR officials involved in the officiating failure during the recent Premier Sports Cup final. We also note one of the officials has been appointed to an SPFL Premiership match involving the club that benefitted from the error.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Scottish FA’s actions raise questions about their commitment to improving officiating standards and fostering accountability. While Rangers FC fully respects the independence of officiating appointments and the need for referees to operate without interference, how the Scottish FA handles such high-profile failures directly affects its credibility and public confidence.

Alan Muir was the VAR when Rangers faced Celtic at Hampden. | SNS Group

“The decision to reinstate the officials so quickly, and in particular for a fixture involving the club which benefited from the mistake in question, has drawn widespread media scrutiny on the officiating failure and officials concerned. This was both predictable and avoidable, and contradicts any stated duty of care from the Scottish FA towards their match officials.

“Mistakes do happen in football, and how they are addressed matters enormously. We would urge the Scottish FA to demonstrate its desire to improve the quality and consistency of officiating and to do so in a transparent manner. We are not seeking to challenge the authority of the Scottish FA or the integrity or independence of match officials, but to encourage improved standards and accountability.