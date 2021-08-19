Rangers v Alashkert: How to watch, kick-off time plus detail Qarabag v Aberdeen & LASK v St Johnstone TV details

Three Scottish teams are in European action on Thursday evening. (Photo by Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images)

Three sides are in action this evening with Aberdeen kicking off proceedings against Azerbaijan runners-up Qarabag in the Conference League play-offs before St Johnstone play LASK Linz in Austria in the same tournament. Rangers complete the trio of matches against Alashkert of Armenia in the Europa League play-off round.

All three will be looking to follow in the footsteps of Celtic who defeated Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League, winning 2-0 ahead of the return leg in the Netherlands.

Aberdeen are the only Scottish team still in the competition they started in but positive results should set up a huge night next Thursday. Four teams progressing to the group stages of European competition will be significant for the coefficient, as well as guaranteeing European football until January, and the money which comes with it.

It promises to be an exciting night ahead and here’s how you can watch each of the three ties across the evening starting at 5pm:

Qarabag v Aberdeen

The Dons face the Azerbaijan runners-up Qarabag in the Azersun Arena in Baku. The choice of venue has been criticised by Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack due to the state of the pitch. The Pittodrie side set up the tie after defeating Hacken of Sweden and Icelandic outfit Breidablik. The match kicks off at 5pm but the fixture does not have live TV coverage. However, the club are providing PPV coverage which AberDNA members and season ticket holders can purchase for £10.99 whereas the standard price for fans is £13.99.

LASK Linz v St Johnstone

Following a fascinating two-legged tie with Turkish giants Galatasaray, Saints drop into the Conference League and face LASK Linz, who finished fourth in the Austrian top-flight last season, while finishing runners-up in the national cup final. They skelped FK Vojvodina to reach this round. The game, however, won’t be played in Linz’s Raiffeisen Arena. Due to work on the stadium the game has been moved to Klagenfurt. Kick-off is at 6pm and the game can be watched on Premier Sports 2 who are providing live coverage with the programme starting at 6.45pm. St Johnstone, however, will be without David Wotherspoon who is still in his isolation period.

Rangers v Alashkert

The Scottish champions host the Armenians champions at Ibrox following a disappointing defeat in the Champions League qualifying stage to Swedes Malmo. Rangers will be hoping to reach the Europa League group stages for the fourth season running. Like the Aberdeen game, no broadcaster is providing live coverage. However, the game can be watched on RangersTV for £9.99. Steven Gerrard has said all focus is on the Alashkert game despite the first Old Firm game on the horizon and the team selection will reflect that. The Rangers boss has even suggested there could be a new signing before the game.

