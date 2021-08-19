Why Celtic and squad rotation are not yet on Steven Gerrard's Rangers agenda as Calvin Bassey hint dropped

Calvin Bassey's impressive display against Dunfermline last Friday has strengthened his claims for the Rangers left-back position ahead of the Europa League match against Alashkert. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

With the 5000-mile round trip for the second leg in Armenia next week scheduled just before the first Old Firm showdown of the season at Ibrox on August 29, the opportunity to rotate his squad and perhaps leave some key players at home would certainly be helpful for Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.

But while the Scottish champions will clearly look to secure a commanding advantage over Alashkert in front of their own supporters, Gerrard insists he has yet to give any consideration to having the luxury of holding anyone in reserve ahead of the meeting with Celtic.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We just play what’s in front of us, first and foremost,” he said. “I don’t think we have to worry about the second leg or the Old Firm – or Ross County (on Sunday) – right here, right now.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard won't give any thought to possible squad rotation later this month until after the first leg of the Europa League play-off round tie against Alashkert at Ibrox on Thursday night. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

“We have to worry about putting a strong team out (on Thursday) and trying to get a real positive result that sets us up for next week. Then you make decisions after the game, when the result is there.

“We don’t get ahead of ourselves here, it’s very much a game at a time. But the squad (for the tie) has to be in (with UEFA), we’ve already got that picked. It’s very strong, to try and get the job done over both legs.”

Alashkert are currently ranked 179th in UEFA’s club coefficient list, 127 places below Rangers, and this is the first time the reigning Armenian champions have reached the play-off round of any European tournament since making their debut in 2015.

For Gerrard’s squad, a fourth consecutive qualification for the group stage of the Europa League is now a minimum requirement for them this season after the bitter disappointment of their 4-2 aggregate defeat to Malmo in the third qualifying round of the Champions League.

Still without the suspended duo of Glen Kamara and Kemar Roofe, Gerrard has selection issues to contend with once more but should have more than enough at his disposal to firmly seize the initiative against Alashkert.

Last Friday night’s 5-0 Premier Sports Cup win over Dunfermline at Ibrox provided him with plenty of food for thought as a much-changed line-up, including full-backs Nathan Patterson and Calvin Bassey, produced some polished and effective football.

Former Leicester City man Bassey was especially impressive and the 21-year-old is now emerging as a credible contender for the left-back role which Borna Barisic has made his own in the last few seasons.

“I’m not one to give teams out 24 hours before a big game,” said Gerrard. “But what I can confirm is Calvin’s in a fantastic place.

“He can’t do any more, he is training ever so well. His confidence is high up and I don’t think he did much wrong the other night.

“I thought his performance was really strong in and out of possession and he has, since that game, given me something to think about.

“I’m really happy with both my young full-backs, they are doing everything I’m asking of them.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.