Rangers v Aberdeen team news and starting XIs: Another injury blow for Ibrox club, key Dons man returns, VAR officials

Rangers welcome Aberdeen to Ibrox on Saturday afternoon in the cinch Premiership.

Jamaican forward Kemar Roofe is out of manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s squad after his latest calf injury. Ryan Jack, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander and John Souttar are out long-term as is Ianis Hagi, with Tom Lawrence also sidelined. However, Charlie McCann is available after missing the trip to Napoli in midweek due to not being in the Gers’ Champions League squad.

Aberdeen have Hayden Coulson back in their squad after the left-back missed the win over Motherwell following the birth of his son. Jonny Hayes (groin) and Callum Roberts (hamstring) remain on the sidelines along with American midfielder Dante Polvara.

Probable Rangers team: With his squad diminished by the club’s injury problems, Van Bronckhorst does not have too many options. While Ridvan Yilmaz has played well in his two starts at left-back, Borna Barisic may come in. The Dutch coach must also decide whether to stick with young Leon King and rest him for James Sands. Antonio Colak is likely to be preferred in attack to Alfredo Morelos – (4-3-3) McGregor; Tavernier, King, Davies, Barisic; Davis, Lundstram, Tillman; Arfield, Colak, Kent.

Probable Aberdeen team: With Clarkson back in the squad, the Middlesbrough loanee could return a left wing-back ahead of Jack MacKenzie. Manager Jim Goodwin plays with attacking intent and is set to go with two up front at Ibrox – (3-5-2) Roos; McCrorie, Stewart, Scales; Coulson, Barron, Ramadani, Clarkson, Richardson; Duk, Miovski.

Advertisement Hide Ad