Rangers' Alfredo Morelos looks dejected after being subbed off in the midweek defeat to Napoli following a blunt display that has renewed concerns over his application. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Colombian, who spurned two huge opportunities in the 3-0 reverse to Napoli, appeared to exhibit some of his old unwanted traits. Before being withdrawn 68 minutes into the Ibrox club’s fifth straight defeat in Group A, he appeared off the pace and in a grump. In the sort of physical frame and frame of mind, indeed, that earlier this season led his manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst to drop him from the club’s squad for the Champions League play-off success away to PSV Eindhoven. It led the Rangers manager to state there were concerns over the striker’s fitness and attitude that required to be addressed. He felt these subsequently were tackled to restore him to the set-up and does not believe such issues have now reared up again.

“He had some good chances to score last Wednesday,” said van Bronckhorst. “He didn’t score but he was in the positions, the right time at the right moment. He didn’t score so that is something else he needs to improve on. You need goals to win games. We need the goals of Alfredo, though we have him and Antonio [Colak] available. We need goals from them, our wingers, or even midfield, to win games.