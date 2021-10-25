Rangers urged to sign Billy Gilmour, Aberdeen defensive blow, Jason Cummings hits out at Hearts fans, Dons star reveals criticism - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

All the latest from the SPFL. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Here is all the latest news from around Scottish football, including transfer talk.

Dons defensive blow

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aberdeen could have a serious defensive headache. Stephen Glass lost Declan Gallagher and Calvin Ramsay during the win over Hibs at the weekend, while Jack Mackenzie missed out. Ramsay and Mackzenie could be out until the middle of November, report the Scottish Sun. Both have been regulars under Glass.

Gerrard on Morelos landmark

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard hopes there is more to come from Alfredo Morelos after the Colombian reached the 100 goal mark in the 2-1 win over St Mirren on Sunday. The striker's record stands at 100 goals in 199 appearances for the club.

Gerrard said: “For me he needs to go on now and have more targets and aim for more and be hungry for more goals. A hundred goals for any club at any level is a magnificent achievement and I said last week he will smash 100 and hopefully go on to get more for Rangers.”

McGrath concern

St Mirren star Jamie McGrath will go for a scan today [Monday] after he was stretchered off against Rangers. The club’s creative talisman appeared to pick up a serious injury as he received medical treatment on the pitch.

Manager Jim Goodwin said: “We will say our prayers it’s nothing too serious. Initially he took a bang and we thought it was a dead leg or he was winded but it was on his hip.”

Griffiths abuse “disgusting”

Jason Cummings hit out at Hearts fans for their abuse of Dundee star Leigh Griffiths in the 1-1 draw. The on loan Celtic striker was a target of the home crowd and the abuse was branded “disgusting" by his team-mate.

Cummings said: “It’s almost like you get your ticket and it says in small print, you can say what you want, do what you want, don’t worry about it. If you were to say that in any other walk of life or any other job, the police would be involved. I don’t know how it’s right for when it comes to a game they can say what they want, do what they want.”

Rangers should sign Gilmour

Kris Commons has suggested Rangers should make a move for Billy Gilmour. The Scotland international has been no more than a squad player at Norwich City and is expected to stay on loan at the Canaries from Chelsea. The former Celtic attacker reckons a move to Rangers would benefit and he would have him ahead of Steven Davis “all day".

Writing in his Daily Mail column, Commons said: “If Gilmour is still twiddling his thumbs in January, Rangers should get on the phone to Chelsea and at least ask the question. Some people might think it would be a backward step to return to his old club. But Rangers are a different animal now compared to when Gilmour left in 2017.”

Ramirez abuse

Aberdeen star Christian Ramirez has revealed he and his family have been the target of online abuse as he continues to adapt to Scottish football and Scotland.

He said: "Maybe I’m not fast enough, don’t score enough goals, or take enough chances. It is what it is.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.