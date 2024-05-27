No time for Scottish Cup hangover as Rangers’ rebuild continues in earnest

Rangers have already made one summer signing in Jefte – and this week could bring another two arrivals as Philippe Clement’s rebuild gathers pace.

Jefte, a highly-regarded Brazilian left-back, was in the Hampden stands on Saturday signing autographs and posing for pictures after completing his move from Fluminense late on Friday. It was a reminder that the Rangers team that starts next season will be markedly different from the one that ended the 2023/24 campaign with a gut-wrenching 1-0 Scottish Cup final defeat by Celtic.

Manager Clement said that the clubs needs to be “inventive” with its transfers this summer and bringing in a 20-year-old who spent this season on loan at APOEL in Cyprus fits the bill. A Panamanian playing in Bulgaria also falls into that category. Jose Cordoba, a 22-year-old left-side centre-half currently at Levski Sofia, is reported to be on the brink of a £3 million move to Rangers. Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly is far more of a household name, not least because he is a former Ibrox academy man, and he is expected to rejoin the Gers after his contract at Fir Park expired.

John Lundstram appears to have played his last match for Rangers.

More arrivals are in the offing. Director of football Nils Koppen has been working tirelessly since his arrival earlier in the year to identify players who fit the Rangers model. We got an insight into what type of player he likes in January when Mohamed Diomande joined from FC Nordsjaelland. The Ivorian midfielder was one of the best players on the pitch against Celtic. Young players with more room to grow and sell-on value are clearly on the radar.

Rangers need a lot of fresh blood. There is an argument that all areas of the team require strengthening. Certainly another midfielder to challenge Diomande and Nicolas Raskin, the starting duo at Hampden, is a must. But it was in the final third that Rangers looked so toothless. When striker Cyriel Dessers picked up an ankle injury, there were so few options. Out wide, Clement will know that he needs better than Scott Wright and Rabbi Matondo, the two players at his disposal from the bench.

There could be so many departures at Rangers this summer. Reserve goalkeepers Robby McCrorie and Jon McLaughlin are likely to depart. McCrorie has been linked with Aberdeen, while McLaughlin is out of contract. In defence, Leon Balogun’s future remains unclear. The veteran centre-half’s deal is also up, although he is hoping to be part of Clement’s plan going forward. Left-back Borna Barisic is also a free agent and isn’t expected to be kept on, while speculation continues over Ridvan Yilmaz amid persistent stories of a return to Turkey. Midfielder John Lundstram, another out-of-contract player, has been heavily linked with Trabzonspor, while striker Kemar Roofe has already confirmed he is leaving. Ryan Jack, another midfielder, is not expected to be retained. The loans of winger Oscar Cortes and forward Abdallah Sima expire. That’s ten players who are edging towards the exit door.

Then there’s those players who are in no-man’s land. Despite being part of the first-team squad, Wright would fall into that category. Midfielder Kieran Dowell has found game-time limited in his first season at the club. Ianis Hagi and Sam Lammers, both attacking players, were farmed out on loan and it remains to be seen whether they are part of the plans going forward. Jose Cifuentes remains at Cruzeiro in Brazil.