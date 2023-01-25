Rangers transfers: Striker in surprise link with Inter Milan as Euro giants want star

Rangers have landed one key target in the January transfer window as they continue to pursue further additions.

One of which could be the arrival of Morgan Whittaker, the Swansea City forward who is known to and wanted by Michael Beale. The new Ibrox boss won’t want to lose key stars, however, with speculation emerging around two players with surprise links to European giants.

Alfredo Morelos has been up and down performance wise under Beale but has managed to score four times as he has had to lead the line due to injuries to Antonio Colak and Kemar Roofe. The Colombian is out of contract at the end of the season and according to reports in Italy discussions have taken place between the player’s representatives and Inter Milan.

SportMediaset reports Morelos’ agent Alejandro Camano has spoken to the hierarchy of the Italian giants regarding a possible summer move where he could replace Joaquin Correa, the Argentine international forward. Camano is familiar with Inter through his representation of another Argentine at the club, striker Lauturo Martinez. Such a switch would be a huge surprise considering this has been the player’s most inconsistent season since joining Rangers.

Meanwhile, according to the Daily Record, Ianis Hagi is wanted by Turkish giants Galatasaray. The Istanbul-based side are currently top of the country’s Super League and consider the father of the Rangers star, Gheorghe, one of their greatest ever players.

The 24-year-old has not played in more than a year when he suffered a serious knee injury in a Scottish Cup clash with Stirling Albion. He did recently play a bounce game as part of his recovery.