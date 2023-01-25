Rangers are reportedly set to make another bid for forward target Morgan Whittaker.

The Swansea City star is wanted by the Ibrox club and manager Michael Beale who is keen to add more goals to his squad, especially with Kemar Roofe out with an injury. So far in the window they have added midfielder Todd Cantwell from Norwich and are understood to be closing in on Nicolas Raskin from Standard Liege.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Rangers will “try again" having had a £1.5million bid turned down by the Welsh side last week. The player is keen on a move north to join the Glasgow giants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whittaker spent the first half of the season on loan at Plymouth Argyle where he impressed under Steven Schumacher with nine and seven assists in 25 League One appearances. The Pilgrims were keen to hold onto the 22-year-old but he was recalled by Swansea City who wait to decide his future.

“He was really enjoying himself, looked at home here, found a home here,” Schumacher said. “He was enjoying playing in the team, he was a huge part of it. He has gone back there, everything is sort of up in the air and I feel a bit sorry for him but as a professional footballer these things are sometimes out of your control. As regards to all the other stuff it's none of my business.

"It's not ideal, but it will all work out in the end. Whatever happens, good things happen to good people and Morgan was a diamond to have so he will be fine I'm sure."