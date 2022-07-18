Rangers transfers: £4m signing close, no surprise move for star, Bassey nears record £23m exit

The Nigerian defender, who was left out of Saturday’s friendly with Blackpool, is set to become Scottish football’s second biggest sale following Kieran Tierney’s switch to Arsenal when he moves to Ajax.

A deal has been agreed for around €27million. It will see the Dutch giants pay €22million with another €5million in add-ons with a sell-on clause on top. It will equate to around £23million.

Tierney's transfer from Celtic to Arsenal was £25million.

Bassey's move will see Rangers sell him for 100 times the fee they paid Leicester City for back in 2020.

The 22-year-old is seen as a replacement for Lisandro Martinez, Manchester United’s new £57million signing.

His career trajectory over the last year has been phenomenal. From back-up left-back at Ibrox to man of the match in the Europa League final.

Rangers will replace him with Davies, who was a one-time target for Celtic.

Calvin Bassey is set to leave Rangers but Kemar Roofe isn't. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The 26-year-old moved to Liverpool in the 2021 January window but has not played a game for the Anfield giants, spending last season on loan with Sheffield United.

A like-for-like replacement in terms of position for Bassey, covering both centre-back and left-back, Davies has played the majority of his career in the English second tier.

Meanwhile, reports emerged of a possible Rangers exit for striker Kemar Roofe with English League One side Derby County keen on a loan deal.