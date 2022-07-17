Rangers striker linked with shock loan exit as English club 'weigh up move'

The Rams are rebuilding following the double-whammy of administration and relegation to League One and, according to the Sunday Mirror, are ‘weighing up a move' having identified the 29-year-old striker as a potential loan target.

The former Leeds United frontman has made a valuable contribution when fit, scoring 34 times in 72 appearances for Rangers, despite enduring numerous injury niggles since his move to Ibrox from Anderlecht in the summer of 2020.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roofe came to the fore last season as he led the line in the Europa League quarter-final win over Braga, scoring in the second leg, but then missed much of the remainder of the campaign with a knee injury, only returning for a three-minute substitute appearance in the defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the final.

He was also absent from the club's pre-season camp in Portugal last week and is a doubt for the Premiership opener against Livingston at the end of the month.

Roofe, who has been capped five times for Jamaica, is behind Alfredo Morelos in the pecking order at Ibrox, and faces further competition in the striking department following the summer arrivals of Antonio Colak from PAOK and Rabbi Matondo from Schalke.

He is under contract at Rangers until the summer of 2024.