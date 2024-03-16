Kemar Roofe opens up on Rangers future and explains why he's desperate to play for Philippe Clement

Kemar Roofe cannot hide how impressed he has been with his new manager Philippe Clement – and the striker now hopes he can prove to the Belgian that he deserves to be part of the Ibrox adventure next season.

Roofe, 31, is out of contract this summer after four largely successful years in Govan. Regarded as one of the best finishers at Rangers, the former Leeds United and Anderlecht striker’s time with the club has been pockmarked by injuries. Now feeling fit and well, he is desperate to contribute as Rangers chase the treble, knowing that his future is also on the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I feel good,” said Roofe ahead of Sunday’s Premiership trip to Dundee. “I had my hip operation that I needed for a long time and am pain free. If I’m being honest, I rushed back too soon after that operation but I got the issue sorted and now I feel good.

Kemar Roofe will hope to be involved for Rangers against Dundee on Sunday.

“With this gaffer, I have trust in him and he has trust in me. He is helping me through the situation. I’ve been building it up, not just getting plonked into the deep end and it being sink or swim. We’re doing it properly. It’s frustrating if you’re not playing. You want to play. If you’re injured or not injured, you want to play and it’s going to be frustrating. It’s just about having the right mentality. You support the team, train properly and do your best when you come on the pitch.”

Roofe has not began a match under Clement – his last start was in early October against St Mirren – and is aware opportunities are running out to earn a new deal. “Who knows?” the Jamaican replied when asked about his future. “My contract is up at the end of the season, so you need to ask the people above that question. I really like playing in this squad and under the gaffer. It’s a great club, the fanbase is top. Being in competitions like the Champions League and Europa League is amazing. But for me now right now, I’m just trying to play games this season, do my best and get as many trophies as we can.”

An experienced pro, Roofe is left in no doubt that Rangers will thrive under Clement. “What the gaffer has brought to this club is massive,” he stated. “I truly believe you’ll see the results next season. He has come in this season, everyone’s learning his style of play and what he wants. It’s vice-versa with him. Getting a few niggles and little injuries out of the system this season means that next season the machine should be really firing.

“He came in and said he would do things about fitness. Every player is different – everyone has different attributes, some are slower, some quicker, we’re all built differently. So, it doesn’t make sense making everyone do the same thing. He has come in with his way of doing it and it is working. I feel like next season you will really see the results with the work he is doing now.”