Rangers manager Michael Beale has revealed that Jose Cifuentes has agreed a pre-contract with the club, with discussions ongoing with LAFC over a move before the current transfer window closes.

LAFC midfielder Jose Cifuentes (No.20) is a target for Rangers.

The 24-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder’s deal with the MLS outfit expires at the end of the year, but Rangers are keen to bring him to Ibrox well before then. Talks between all parties have become protracted, but in an interview with Sky Sports, Beale explained the current situation.

“It is getting closer,” Beale said. “There's the logistics of that one and work permits that goes in between it – the clubs are still talking. He's out of contract at the end of the year and we have an agreement for that. We would like to bring it to a close early so he can join in this window. Those discussions are ongoing."

Beale also spoke on Rangers’ attempts to sign Feyenoord forward Danilo. The 24-year-old Brazilian is wanted by a clutch of clubs and the Premiership side are reported to have tabled a fresh bid in the region of £5million.

Beale added: "The one or two names are very good players but there's nothing right imminent as of today. There's talks in the background but he's Feyenoord's player at the moment. They're also building after a successful campaign. We'll keep that within the two clubs at the moment. He's a good player."