Celtic and Rangers are both eyeing up some big signings, while Aberdeen and Hearts are also looking to reinforce.

Legia Warsaw defender Maik Nawrocki, right, is a target for Celtic.

We take a look at some of the main transfer stories making the headlines on Friday morning …

Celtic and Galatasaray after Nawrocki

Celtic are battling Turkish giants Galatasaray for the signature of Polish defender Maik Nawrocki, according to reports. The 22-year-old centre-half is currently at Legia Warsaw in his homeland and is reportedly valued at £4million. His manager Kosta Runjaic has confirmed there has been a bid for him, saying: “There is a serious offer on the table for Maik Nawrocki. However, these are internal issues that I do not want to talk about for now.” Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is in the market for a new central defender to compete with Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt and Yuki Kobayashi, with Stephen Welsh expected to leave due to a lack of first-team football. Celtic were linked earlier in the week with Jonny Evans, but the veteran Northern Irish defender has joined Man Utd on a short-term deal.

Danilo latest and chase intensifies

Rangers have made another bid to sign Feyenoord forward Danilo, according to multiple reports. The Brazilian is valued between £5-6million and is understood to desire a move to the Glasgow club. The Ibrox outfit are also closing in on Ecuadorian midfielder Jose Cifuentes after a protracted transfer battle with his parent club LAFC.

Dadia close to Aberdeen move – but Teklic set to go elsewhere

It is being reported that Aberdeen are close to completing the signing of Israeli defender Or Dadia. The Dons have been looking for new right-sided defenders and the 26-year-old, who has been capped once by his country, is set to sign on loan from Hapoel Be’er Sheva for the upcoming season. However, it looks like Tonio Teklic will not be joining Dadia at Pittodrie. The Croatian attacking midfielder had been a target for Aberdeen boss Barry Robson, but the Varazdin player is now expected to join Trabzonspor in Turkey for a fee close to £1m.

Hearts overcome Nieuwenhof hurdle