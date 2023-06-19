Some Scottish Premiership clubs have already returned to pre-season ahead of the Viaplay Cup group stage. As preparation begins on the field, the transfer market continues to heat up away from the field.

Beale bid rejected

Rangers have reportedly failed in a bid to land Leeds United centre-back Charlie Cresswell. The 20-year-old England Under-21 international spent last season on loan at Millwall in the English Championship but has returned to his parent club, who were relegated from the Premier League, where he is under contract until 2025. According to a report in England, Michael Beale is a fan of the defender and the Ibrox club have submitted an offer. However, it has been rebuffed by the Elland Road side.

Rodgers eyes former Fox

Celtic could turn to former Leicester City star Daniel Amartey as their first summer signing. The 52-time Ghanaian international was a regular under Brendan Rodgers at the Foxes but will leave the club following the expiry of his deal at the end of the month. Capable of playing at centre-back and in midfield, the 28-year-old has been touted to link up with Rodgers at Celtic.

Striker signs for Steelmen as ex-midfielder attracts interest

Motherwell have announced a contract extension for Jonathan Obika. The striker joined the club for the second half of the season and acted as a solid partner for Kevin van Veen. Obika, who signed a one-year-deal, said: “Having been here last season, I was really eager to come back again this season. I thrive when I work in a professional environment and feel that’s when I can get the best out of me. This club has high standards in abundance and I’m fully committed for the campaign ahead.”

Meanwhile, Dean Cornelius is wanted by English League Two side Harrogate Town after his exit from Fir Park. The midfielder turned down an extension to stay at his boyhood club.

Charlie Cresswell has been linked with a move to Rangers. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Jags trio depart as one joins United

Partick Thistle have confirmed the exit of key trio Kyle Turner, Kevin Holt and Ross Docherty. All three played an integral part as the Jags reached the Premiership play-off final where they were defeated by Ross County on penalties. The trio were offered new deals but opted to move on with Docherty signing a two-year deal with Dundee United.

£7m bid for Celtic target?

Rangers are lining up a big-money offer for Tasos Douvikas. Beale is keen to add more goals to his forward line and according to reports in Greece, Douvikas, who plays for FC Utrecht in the Netherlands, is a key target. Previously linked with Celtic, the 23-year-old hit 22 goals in 38 appearances last season. It is reported that Rangers may submit a bid of £7million but face competition from Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach and Turkish champions Galatasaray.

Ex-Celt on the move

Former Celtic midfielder Stefan Johansen is a free agent after leaving Queen’s Park Rangers. The 32-year-old spent two-and-a-half seasons at Celtic Park before joining Fulham, making more than 120 appearances for the Cottagers.

Killie defender pens new deal