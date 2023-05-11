Rangers transfers: Chelsea defender latest player to be linked - 'I’ll know by the end of May what I’m going to do'

Dujon Sterling is currently on loan at Stoke from Chelsea.

The 23-year-old will become a free agent next month as his contract at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of the season. Primarily a right-back who can also play in other positions in defence, Sterling has spent this season on loan at Stoke City, making 26 appearances for the Skybet Championship club. The Sun reports that Potters boss Alex Neil is keen to make the arrangement permanent but Rangers are also said to be interested, with their manager Michael Beale well aware of the attributes he has from working with him at Chelsea previously.

Sterling has represented England at under-20 level and while he has not made a senior appearance for the Chelsea first team, he has spent time on loan at Coventry City, Wigan Athletic and Blackpool. Speaking about his future recently, Sterling said: “I’ll know by the end of May what I’m going to do next season. I’m not really talking about anything. I spoke to the club and I have a meeting with the gaffer on Saturday. For now they know my position and they respect that I don’t really want to talk about any ongoing contracts until I’m back from holiday."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad