The 25-year-old is currently playing for Turkish side Antalyaspor where he has an impressive scoring record in the Super Lig with 15 goals in 25 appearances, plus a goal in the Turkish cup. According to journalist Salim Manav the Ibrox club made an offer of £7million plus a 15 per cent sell-on clause. It is a bid which has been rejected with his club wanting upwards of €10million.

Wright, a rangy striker at 6ft3in, started his career with LA Galaxy before moving to Schalke 04 via the New York Cosmos. He played seven first-team games for the German giants before a spell in the Eredivisie and then in the Danish Superliga SønderjyskE. It was in Denmark where he found his goal-scoring form, hitting 13 goals in 37 appearances. A loan move to Antalyaspor where he hit 15 goals and has since followed it up with 16 having made the move to Turkey permanent. He is under contract until 2025.

Having been one of the brightest talents in the US youth system, he broke into the national team fold last year, scoring on his debut in a win over Morocco in June. He was part of the country’s World Cup squad, scoring in 3-1 loss to the Netherlands in Qatar.

Meanwhile, Rangers have been linked with a move for West Brom striker Karlan Grant. The Mirror reports the Baggies are looking to offload the 25-year-old after the team missed out on the Championship play-offs. Signed by the club for a reported £15million in 2020 after an excellent campaign with Huddersfield, he has struggled to make an impact in two of his three campaigns at the Hawthorns but did manage to score 18 goals in 44 league appearances last season.

Grant, who qualifies for Scotland, has been linked with a move to Rangers previously before he left Charlton for Huddersfield.

Michael Beale is planning an extensive rebuild at Ibrox in the summer and has been linked with a raft of players while speculation surrounds a number of current first-team stars who may not be in the manager’s plans. However, Ryan Jack is expected to extend his stay by another year.