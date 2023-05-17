Rangers transfers: Beale eyes 5 imminent signings, EPL star touted for Ibrox return, transfer cash boost

5 signings

Michael Beale has admitted he is keen to get his summer business done swiftly and revealed following Ross Wilson's departure as sporting director that the club are already done the road with a number of proposed arrivals. “The main part of the recruitment process in terms of identifying players has already happened,” he said in April. “Now it’s about executing those deals.” According to the Daily Record, the club aim to have five players signed up for next season before the end of the current one. Two of those are widely speculated to be Kieran Dowell, the attacking midfielder who will leave Norwich City at the end of his contract, and Dujon Sterling, the right-back who has been on loan at Stoke City from Chelsea with reports he has rejected a deal from the Stamford Bridge side. Rangers have been linked with a host of other players but both the goalkeeper and striker positions are a priority, as will a left winger if Ryan Kent moves on with reports of a move to Fenerbahce.

Sporting director

As well as recruitment on the field, the club will be looking to recruit for key roles off it, including the sporting director position. It is a role which interests former Rangers defender Craig Moore. The Australian, speaking to the Off the Record podcast, revealed he was close to a role at Hearts a few years ago and that he has been in communication with the club’s new chief executive James Bisgrove but nothing about a specific position at the club. He said: “I guess, what are Rangers going to do in that space is very, very interesting because clearly there’s a big restructure going on. And that’s going to happen on and off the field. So I’ve certainly been following what’s happening there because it’s an area where I am kind of interested. It’s an area I have worked in before.”

Aribo Rangers return?

The Nigerian has been touted for a return to Ibrox to work with Michael Beale following Southampton’s relegation – but only if Malik Tillman does not make his loan move from Bayern Munich permanently. Aribo made 26 appearances for the Saints but barely featured in the second half of the season. Former Celtic star John Hartson reckons it would make sense to bring him back but only if the club can get a good deal on a player they sold for a fee which could rise to £10million. He told Go Radio: “Southampton will want some of the fee back if he's out of the picture, meanwhile Michael Beale wants to build his own team. And if they sign Malik Tillman? If he became available I'd take him. He knows the club and did well so why not. But it will depend on wages and fees.”

Transfer windfall

Michael Beale will lead and oversee a Rangers rebuild. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)