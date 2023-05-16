Bristol City are reportedly closing on on the signing of Aberdeen star Ross McCrorie who has turned down offers from other English clubs.

Ross McCrorie has been strongly linked with a move to Bristol City. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

According to the Bristol Post, the Dons defender will be one of two signings made by the Championship side early in the window with manager Nigel Person confirming the club are “pretty close to doing a couple of deals” and are keen to get them “concluded as early as possible”. McCrorie could be joined at the club by Joe Bryan who is expected to sign when his contract with Fulham expires.

It has been widely reported that the Robins are very keen on McCrorie and are willing to pay £2million plus add-ons to land him. It is understood Rangers will be entitled to a six-figure fee as part of the deal which took him from Ibrox to the Granite City. The 25-year-old has emerged as a key player under Jim Goodwin, impressing as a right wing-back. Contracted to the Pittodrie club until 2026, his versatility is attractive to clubs, capable of playing at right-back, centre-back and the middle of the park.

The reports suggests he has accepted a lower salary than was on offer elsewhere, with links to both West Brom and Norwich City, attracted by the project and ambition at Bristol City who are keen to push for promotion next season after a 14th place finish.