Here is the full list of every player linked with a summer transfer to Rangers in 2024 - and our verdict on if the move will happen.

Liam Kelly (Motherwell)

The former Ibrox academy product was a surprise transfer link in May. His contract at Fir Park is coming to an end in the coming weeks and it now looks like the Scotland international is close to a return to his former club on a free transfer this summer.

Verdict: Very likely, it feels like this one will be wrapped up soon.

Reuell Walters (Arsenal)

As first revealed by The Scotsman, the 19-year-old Gunners full-back has interest from Philippe Clement’s outfit, who are hoping to bolster their backline. The England youth international is thought to have rejected a new deal at the Emirates, meaning he available on a ‘free’ transfer - though it is reported the Rangers would need to pay around £350,000 in compensation.

Verdict: With interest in the player from Germany and France, there’s still work to do be done on this one.

Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)

The 19-year-old South African winger is one of the country’s top prospects and has been linked to the Gers in recent weeks. He grabbed 11 goal contributions last season as his side finished runners up in the DStv Premiership. Said to have been chased by a number of top European clubs, alongside Rangers, his international coach Hugo Broos has interestingly warned against a move away from his homeland.

Verdict: The warning from his international boss won’t help Rangers, while there’s reportedly plenty interest across Europe. This one feels like a ‘wait and see’.

Damian Garcia (Penarol)

The highly-rated young midfielder has been strongly linked to the Gers in the last week. The 20-years-old’s contract is due to expire in December and frustrated Penarol boss Diego Aguirre recently called the player’s desire into question as links move abroad intensity.

Verdict: With club and player currently unable to reach an agreement on a new deal, Garcia is said to be favouring a move abroad. But could it happen this summer? Rangers will hope it can be.

Stojan Lekovi (FK Radnički 1923)

A recent report from Germany credited Rangers with interest in the Serbian goalkeeper. With Jack Butland solidified as the Gers’ number one and a move for Kelly thought to be close, it is a curious link. However, with Jon McLaughlin released and Robby McCrorie linked with a move away, a transfer move for Lekovi would make sense as a third choice.

Verdict: Time will tell.

Ben Johnson (West Ham United)

Rangers are said to be desperate to bring the young Hammers right-back to Ibrox with his contract set to expire this summer. They face competition from EFL Championship giants Leeds United though, who are also said to have strong interest in the 24-year-old. The London side had hoped to keep him at the club but Johnson is ready to leave in search of first team football. Could that make Rangers the favourites for his signature?

Verdict: Rangers will push hard for this one, but there is strong competition. Hard to call.

Alfie Hutchison (Hearts)

The 15-year-old Gorgie academy product is thought to have been lured away from Tynecastle by Rangers, according to a report. A compensation package would be due for the teenager, and the move will be viewed as a coup considering English Premier League sides had also hoped to lure Hutchison from Hearts.

Verdict: This one seems likely. One for the future.

Thomas Galdames (Godoy Cruz)

The 25-year-old Chilean defender is another name the Gers are said to be pushing to bring in this summer. Set to star in this summer’s Copa America, his contract expires at Argentinian top flight club Godoy Cruz at the turn of the year, though reports claim his agent is working hard on a summer sale for the Chile international.

Verdict: While his contract expires at the end of the year, it appears the player is hoping for a move before that. This one feels more than feasible.

Oscar Cortes (RC Lens)

Linked with a permanent move to Rangers after last season’s loan move, the club have confirmed his transfer on Monday 3 June.

Verdict: Deal done.

Jose Cordoba (Levski Sofia)

Thought to one of the club’s top targets this summer, it looks like a deal has collapsed in the last week. Norwich City look to have edged ahead of the Gers in the race for the 23-year-old’s signature and the Panama international admitted “you will soon have news, it is a good future for me, I will have a good project to continue growing as a player”. There were rumours he met new Canaries boss Johannes Hoff Thorup last week to complete a £3 million move.