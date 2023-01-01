New signings
While Rangers have got a new manager in the shape of Michael Beale following the sacking of Giovanni van Bronckhorst, it is unlikely that the 42-year-old Englishman will make wholesale changes to his squad in January. This is in part down to finances – the Ibrox club does not have a war chest to deploy and a lot of money is tied up in wages – and the fact that Beale, in tandem with sporting director Ross Wilson, would prefer to take their time in identifying players who will be a real success. Beale also knows a number of the current squad due to his time as a coach during the Steven Gerrard regime and backs himself to get a tune out of many already in the building. Youngsters such as midfielder Alex Lowry and full-back Adam Devine will also be called upon to supplement in the first team. With a swathe of players set to return to full fitness in the coming months, more options will become available to Beale, although the season-ending injury to Steven Davis could force Rangers into signing a central midfielder. St Mirren’s Keanu Baccus, impressive for Australia at the World Cup, has been scouted.
Potential departures
With striker Alfredo Morelos and forward Ryan Kent now in the final six months of their contracts, speculation will ramp up as to whether they will pen new deals or if Rangers might try and cash in now, even if their market value is badly diminished. Both players have attracted major interest during their time in Govan but, with neither in particularly good form, it is questionable whether clubs in England will be prepared to cough up in January. Finnish midfielder Glen Kamara was wanted by Nice in the summer and an exit seemed possible. Beale, however, is a huge admirer of him and with Davis injured, a transfer is very unlikely to be sanctioned. At this stage, a large number of departures from Ibrox are not anticipated, especially with the current injury situation.