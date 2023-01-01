New signings

While Rangers have got a new manager in the shape of Michael Beale following the sacking of Giovanni van Bronckhorst, it is unlikely that the 42-year-old Englishman will make wholesale changes to his squad in January. This is in part down to finances – the Ibrox club does not have a war chest to deploy and a lot of money is tied up in wages – and the fact that Beale, in tandem with sporting director Ross Wilson, would prefer to take their time in identifying players who will be a real success. Beale also knows a number of the current squad due to his time as a coach during the Steven Gerrard regime and backs himself to get a tune out of many already in the building. Youngsters such as midfielder Alex Lowry and full-back Adam Devine will also be called upon to supplement in the first team. With a swathe of players set to return to full fitness in the coming months, more options will become available to Beale, although the season-ending injury to Steven Davis could force Rangers into signing a central midfielder. St Mirren’s Keanu Baccus, impressive for Australia at the World Cup, has been scouted.