The 15 Scottish football stars who will dominate the January transfer window

The January transfer window has officially opened and Premiership clubs are set to be busy, with players coming and going, while Scottish stars could be on the move, at home and abroad. We look at 15 individuals who will likely attract plenty attention across the next 31 days.

Speculation will surround Rangers star Ryan Kent and Celtic ace Josip Juranovic in January. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The Celtic trio

Ange Postecoglou, speaking after his side dispatched Hibs 4-0, said he had "no doubt” his squad would be stronger after the January transfer window closes. The Scottish champions have already added three ahead of the window opening and have been linked with two more additions recently. However, there has been plenty of speculation surrounding Josip Juranovic who appears to be the most likely player to depart. The right-back impressed at the World Cup with Croatia and has been linked with big clubs in England and Spain. Giorgos Giakoumakis is another who could be the subject of bids, linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. There have been reports talks have stalled over an extension. Both Giakoumakis and Juranovic are at the age where Celtic would be able to get the highest transfer value. In a different situation is Liel Abada. The Israeli has posted hugely impressive numbers since joining in summer 2022 and Premier League clubs are said to be tracking him. It would, however, take a huge offer to get Celtic to the negotiating table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers out of contract duo

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is expected the Ibrox club will go under somewhat of a rebuild in the summer under new manager Michael Beale. The two big names who are out of contract at Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos, both of whom have had their struggles this season. Rangers have experience of being in a similar situation, with Connor Goldson not signing a new deal until after the end of last season. Teams could see an opportunity to land the players on smaller transfer fees especially if neither plan on signing a new deal.

Aussie World Cup stars

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Australia World Cup squad was perhaps the closest Scotland have had to representation at the tournament since 1998 due to the number of current and former SPFL stars named by Graham Arnold. Two who are plying their trade in the Premiership strengthened their reputation. Hearts centre-back Kye Rowles formed an eye-catching partnership with Harry Souttar. The Tynecastle Park club have claimed any club keen would have to pay “top dollar”. Keanu Baccus caught the eye during his cameos off the bench which earned him a start against Argentina. For St Mirren he has been an energetic presence and goal threat with runs from midfield. Gent and AEK Athens are understood to be admirers.

Hibs assets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Ferguson has been linked with Juventus since moving to Bologna from Aberdeen. (Photo by Timothy Rogers/Getty Images)

Ryan Porteous will leave Easter Road. It is only a matter of when; either in January for a fee or in the summer when his Hibs contract expires. The centre-back, who will miss the Edinburgh derby on Monday, will likely have plenty of choice with options in the English Championship and abroad. Then there is Kevin Nisbet. Back after a long injury lay-off, he has made a positive return with goals against Rangers and Livingston. With Martin Boyle out, Hibs would be keen not to lose him but his forward qualities will keep clubs interested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish Championship hitman

Dropping into the Scottish second tier, it is hard to look past Ayr United’s Dipo Akinyemi for his influence since replacing Tomi Adeloye. He is the club’s and Championship’s MVP. If clubs are looking for a focal point striker he is worth a punt. Strong and aggressive, quick and powerful and an eye for goal. He has all the raw materials to be a totemic forward, capable of scoring but also linking play and occupying defences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aberdeen’s top scorer

St Mirren's Keanu Baccus (second from left) and Hearts centre-back Kye Rowles (far right)both impressed for Australia at the World Cup. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Such was Bojan Miovski's early success for Aberdeen, French side Stade de Reims showed an interest in the North Macedonian international. He has since said he is not looking to move in January but if the Dons were in a position to make a profit on the player they signed in the summer it would be enticing, especially with his form having tailed off since the return after the World Cup break. After scoring 12 in 18 games, he's not scored in four.

The Italian legion

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish Premiership has turned into a favourite market of Italian clubs over the last couple of years with the success of Liam Henderson and Aaron Hickey. Lewis Ferguson and Josh Doig have both made a positive impression since moving to Serie A in the summer. There have been reports of Bologna looking to sign the latter where he would become a team-mate of Ferguson. However, the former Aberdeen midfielder has been linked with Juventus. He has become a favourite under Thiago Motta, starting the last six games before the World Cup break and scoring three times.

The English Championship hitman and League One Mr Gadget

Advertisement Hide Ad