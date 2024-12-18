Rangers transfer news: Struggling Euro outfit 'considering' January move for Ibrox striker
Rangers forward Cyriel Dessers could be offered an escape route of of Ibrox this January after being linked with a move to the continent.
Signed by former head coach Michael Beale for a reported fee of £4.5million, Dessers joined Rangers from Italian side Cremonese in the summer of 2023 but has struggled for form during his time in Glasgow, and currently finds himself behind both Hamza Igamane and Danilo in the Ibrox pecking order.
Linked with an exit in the summer, it was reported that MLS side Atlanta had been prepared to pay £4.5million to secure the services of the 30-year-old, only for Dessers to turn down the move in order to stay in the Scottish Premiership.
He started the season as Philippe Clement’s first choice striker, but has fallen out of favour after being dragged off at half-time during the 1-1 draw with Dundee United in November, and the enigmatic forward could now be set for pastures new after it emerged that struggling French side Saint-Étienne were ‘considering’ a move for the Nigerian forward.
As per French publication Le Republicain Sportif, the struggling French outfit have targeted Dessers as a player who could help them move away from the bottom of the league table due to his ‘vast experience gained at various European clubs’ with his ‘versatility viewed as a major asset’ as the club languish in 16th place in Ligue 1.
He isn’t the only Rangers forward linked with a move away from Ibrox this summer either with the man currently keeping Dessers out of the starting XI - Igamane - reported to be garnering interest from the English Premier League after his impressive start to life in Glasgow.
A report by TBR Football claims that Everton manager Sean Dyche has been keeping a close eye on the 21-year-old Moroccan as he seeks to add further firepower to his struggling forward-line. Current strikers Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto have just three league goals between them this season with the Toffees showing ‘strong admiration’ for Igamane ahead of the January window.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.