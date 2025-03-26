Rangers Transfer News: Latest updates ahead of summer 2025 transfer window

Barry Ferguson is currently in interim charge of Rangers. | SNS Group

Here is the latest news on Rangers Transfer News ahead of the summer transfer window

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SPFL 2024/25 season is coming to a close and Rangers will be looking to boost their squad to once again challenge Celtic for the title. However, with Barry Ferguson in as the interim manager, there will likely be a lot of movement from the club in the window for summer 2025. We’ll have all of the latest Rangers Transfer News available on this page, which we’ll be updating daily to make sure you get the latest on the Scottish side.

Rangers Transfer News: Transfer Targets for 2025

Vaclav Cerny's Uncertain Future

On-loan winger Vaclav Cerny has become a fan favourite at the Ibrox. However, with his loan from Wolfsburg set to end this summer, supporters are concerned about his potential departure. Cerny's recent performance for the Czech national team, where he scored and provided an assist, has further heightened these concerns. While Cerny has expressed a desire to remain in Glasgow, financial constraints may pose challenges to a permanent move. (via The Scottish Sun)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamza Igamane Attracts Interest

Rangers' striker Hamza Igamane has garnered attention from La Liga club Sevilla, who are reportedly preparing a £10 million bid. Igamane joined Rangers last summer for £1.7 million and has since impressed with nine league goals and four in European competitions. Sevilla fears that his rising profile could increase his market value further. (via the BBC)

Rangers Transfer Budget for 2025 and Ownership

Rangers are on the verge of a takeover by 49ers Enterprises. This change in ownership could potentially provide the club with a transfer budget estimated between £20-25 million for the upcoming window. (via Ibrox News)