Rangers Transfer News: Latest updates ahead of summer 2025 transfer window
The SPFL 2024/25 season is coming to a close and Rangers will be looking to boost their squad to once again challenge Celtic for the title. However, with Barry Ferguson in as the interim manager, there will likely be a lot of movement from the club in the window for summer 2025. We’ll have all of the latest Rangers Transfer News available on this page, which we’ll be updating daily to make sure you get the latest on the Scottish side.
Rangers Transfer News: Transfer Targets for 2025
Vaclav Cerny's Uncertain Future
On-loan winger Vaclav Cerny has become a fan favourite at the Ibrox. However, with his loan from Wolfsburg set to end this summer, supporters are concerned about his potential departure. Cerny's recent performance for the Czech national team, where he scored and provided an assist, has further heightened these concerns. While Cerny has expressed a desire to remain in Glasgow, financial constraints may pose challenges to a permanent move. (via The Scottish Sun)
Hamza Igamane Attracts Interest
Rangers' striker Hamza Igamane has garnered attention from La Liga club Sevilla, who are reportedly preparing a £10 million bid. Igamane joined Rangers last summer for £1.7 million and has since impressed with nine league goals and four in European competitions. Sevilla fears that his rising profile could increase his market value further. (via the BBC)
Rangers Transfer Budget for 2025 and Ownership
Rangers are on the verge of a takeover by 49ers Enterprises. This change in ownership could potentially provide the club with a transfer budget estimated between £20-25 million for the upcoming window. (via Ibrox News)
There will of course be even more news coming in the following days and weeks as the SPFL season concludes and the march towards ‘silly season’ comes over the horizon, so keep checking back here for the latest on Rangers and their current transfer news!
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.