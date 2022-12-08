Rangers transfer latest: Billy Gilmour loan suggestion, interest in Hearts starlet, Ryan Porteous

It is set to be a fascinating next seven or so weeks at Ibrox as new Rangers manager Michael Beale gets his feet under the table having returned to the club as manager, replacing Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Beale will get his first experience of walking out at Ibrox on Saturday when the club hosts Bayer Leverkusen in a friendly. Between then and February 1, the team will face Hibs, Aberdeen twice, one being a League Cup semi-final, a trip to Tynecastle to face Hearts, a Scottish Cup tie at St Johnstone and on January 2 a home Old Firm encounter with rivals Celtic. There will, of course, also be the transfer window.

Rangers were linked with a shock move for Hibs centre-back Ryan Porteous when former Easter Road boss Jim Duffy suggested there was interest from Govan in the Scotland star, his contract expiring at the end of the season. As reported earlier, The Scotsman understands the Edinburgh club have received no official approach from any club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts starlet

Advertisement Hide Ad

There appears to be more concrete interest in Hearts starlet James Wilson. According to the Daily Record, Rangers have written to the Tynecastle club noting their intention to speak to the Scotland under-16 cap. The teenager is highly thought of at Hearts and won the academy player of the season earlier this year. He featured as a substitute in the Youth Cup final loss at Hampden Park to Rangers.

Hearts are keen to keep the 15-year-old at the club and for him to sign professional terms when he turns 18 but as well as interest from Govan, there are Premier League clubs from England monitoring the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gilmour situation

Meanwhile, Sky Sports pundit Andy Walker reckons there would be interest from both parties in Billy Gilmour joining Rangers on loan. The 21-year-old made a summer move to Brighton & Hove Albion from Chelsea. Yet the manager who signed him, Graham Potter, is now in charge at Stamford Bridge. The Scotland star, who has a deal until 2026, has played very few minutes in the league under new boss Roberto de Zerbi. He did, however, impress in a League Cup win over Arsenal playing 90 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers manager Michael Beale faces a big six weeks when the club return to competitive action. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

"I certainly think he needs to play,” Walker said. “Whether he wants to come back; I think it's really difficult to leave the richest, most competitive leave in Europe when you know you can perform there. Billy Gilmour has done that for Chelsea in a number of games, but he is not doing it every week. Again, I think his heart is probably in Scotland with Rangers at Ibrox, but I'm not sure he would want to leave the Premier League in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad