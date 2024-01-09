Rangers transfer flop 'to be brought back' by Dutch club on loan deal

Rangers' Sam Lammers is set to depart the club after a miserable first six months at Ibrox, according to reports.

Rangers forward Sam Lammers could be offered an escape from his Ibrox nightmare by FC Utrecht, according to reports in his homeland.

Dutch journalist Jeroen Kapteijns of DeTelegraf has claimed that FC Utrecht are keen on securing a loan deal for the 26-year-old with Rangers thought to be happy to allow Lammers to depart after the signing of Wolves forward Fabio Silva.

Lammers has endured a torrid spell in Glasgow since being brought to the club by former boss Michael Beale in the summer and has been touted for a likely January exit from the club after scoring just two goals in 17 appearances.

Despite his struggles in the Scottish Premiership, the striker still maintains a good reputation in his homeland after a prolific loan spell with Heerenveen saw him score 16 goals in their 18/19 season - form that earned him a €9 million move to Serie A side Atlanta. However, the Tilburn born forward has since struggled for form at various clubs across Europe with loan moves to Frankfurt, Empoli and Sampdoria all proving fruitless.

A return to the Dutch Eredivisie is now seen Lammers most likely route out of Rangers now, with Kapteijns reporting Domstedelingen head coach Ron Jans as an admirer.