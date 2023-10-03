Sam Lammers could be Rangers' answer to Celtic hero Tom Rogic, claims former Ibrox scout

Sam Lammers may have struggled to hit the ground running at Rangers but one former Ibrox star reckons the Dutchman could be the club's answer to former Celtic hero Tom Rogic.

The 26-year-old is one of a number of summer arrivals who has so far failed to shine, managing just one goal and one assist in 14 appearances for the Ibrox side thus far since completing his £3.5m transfer from Serie A side Atlanta.

It continues his poor scoring record from Italy where he also featured on loan for Empoli and Sampdoria with his last decent production in front of goal coming on loan at Heerenveen from PSV when netting 16 times in season 2018/19.

The limited impact made by his summer recruits was one of the contributing factors in the departure of manager Michael Beale, who was sacked on Sunday following a dismal start to the Premiership season that has left Rangers trailing Celtic by seven points after losing three of their opening seven league matches.

However, former Rangers defender Neil Murray, who also spent time on the Ibrox scouting staff, reckons Lammers could yet come good as he likened his skills to those of ex-Australian international Rogic, who was a success at Celtic, and who has announced his retirement from playing at the age of 30.

“Lammers is a technical player and I actually think a really talented player," Murray told bitcoincasinos.com. "If he was given time to play every game as a sort of No 10 off a striker, it would pay dividends.

“A bit similar to Tom Rogic in a certain way. Again, it’s the manager’s choice. He doesn’t necessarily play him every game but I’d be tempted to do that and give him the run.

“I don’t think the best XI has been played yet. New signings don’t always play. They’re not fully fit yet, they’re on the bench, they’re integrating and settling.

“But they’ve come here for significant amounts of money. So all that feeds into the frenzy, I suppose, of people asking if they’re good enough or saying it a mistake to sign them.