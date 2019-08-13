Rangers 'tracking right-back' as they brace themselves for James Tavernier January exit

Rangers are looking into the possibility of signing Leonel Di Placido as they brace themselves for January interest in captain James Tavernier, according to the Scottish Sun.

The Argentine right-back currently plays for Lanus in his country's top division and is said to be rated around £1 million.

Rangers target Leonel Di Placido.

He's previously been called up to the Argentina squad but has yet to receive a full cap. He believes moving to Europe will help him achieve this ambition.

The 25-year-old holds an Italian passport and would therefore not require a work permit as things currently stand.

Rangers are putting together a contingency plan in case Tavernier moves down south in the next transfer window.

The right-back was reportedly the target of Newcastle United though the English transfer window closed without Tavernier moving away from Ibrox.

