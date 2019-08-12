Revealed: The 7 Scottish clubs who produced a 2018-2019 Premier League player - Celtic, Hibs and Rangers all absent

Have your say

Scottish League Two side Queen's Park provided something Celtic, Rangers and Hibs could not in last season's English Premier League.

Andy Robertson's 36 appearances for Liverpool made the amateur outfit the most represented Scottish side in terms of minutes played by an academy graduate.

Queen's Park were one of only seven Scottish academies represented in the English top flight during the 2018/2019 campaign.

The Scotland captain, who was released by Celtic in 2009, played 3,423 minutes for the Champions League winners in the league.

He was closely followed by his national team colleague and former Aberdeen starlet Ryan Fraser who amassed more than 3,404 minutes for Bournemouth.

Hamilton were the best represented with two players in James McArthur and James McCarthy.

The other clubs to produce a Premier League player were Dundee, Dundee United, Hearts and Livingston.

The full list of players who graduated from a Scottish side's academy to have played in the Premier League last season:

Andy Robertson (Queen's Park) - 3,423 for Liverpool

Ryan Fraser (Aberdeen) - 3,404 for Bournemouth

James McArthur (Hamilton) - 3,247 for Crystal Palace

Robert Snodgrass (Livingston) - 2,377 for West Ham United

Callum Paterson (Heart of Midlothian) - 2,161 for Cardiff City

Stuart Armstrong (Dundee United) - 1,541 for Southampton

Kevin McDonald (Dundee) - 902 for Fulham

James McCarthy (Hamilton) - 19 for Everton.