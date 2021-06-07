Rangers 'too good to turn down' for forward, German giants eye £10m Celtic ace, Edouard on cusp of £18m move, Parkhead manager headache - Scottish Football Rumour Mill

Monday's Scottish football transfer news and main headlines. Picture: SNS

Steve Clarke’s men finished their warm-up matches with a 1-0 win over Luxembourg and go into the match with confidence high.

Domestically, managers continue to tweak and build their squad for next season with clubs returning to pre-season training this month.

Monday’s Scottish football transfer news and main headlines:

Winger rejected Celtic

Danish winger Philip Zinckernagel has claimed he turned down the option to move to Celtic in January to sign for Watford. The 26-year-old moved from Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt on a free transfer. He had interest from a number of countries but opted for the Hornets who he helped into the Premeir League.

He said: “We never got close to signing any deal with Celtic, but there was a lot of talking and a lot of interest, so it was something that I had to consider, for sure." (Scottish Sun)

Killie hit back at Laff

Kilmarnock released a statement noting their disappointment over comments made by Kyle Lafferty. The Northern Irishman claimed Killie had been “disingenuous” over contracts talks. The Rugby Park side hit back noting the striker wanted four times as much as he was on. (Various)

Leverkusen keen on Ajer

Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen are the latest side to be linked with Kristoffer Ajer. The Norwegian revealed over the weekend that he is keen to exit Celtic this summer. Norwich City are reportedly keen, while the Germans, who bought Jeremie Frimpong, have watched the player and are preparing a defensive rebuild. (Scottish Sun)

Stanciu’s Kudela stance

Slavia Prague star Nicolae Stanciu refused to take the knee before a Romania friendly with England in way of support to club team-mate Ondrej Kudela. Kudela was baaned by Uefa for ten games for racially abusing Glen Kamara.

He said: “Just like that because a team-mate of Kamara's heard that word that I can't say. I decided not to take the knee and I don't think that's the solution.” (Various)

Clarke cautious with Gilmour

Steve Clarke confirmed he was being ultra-cautious by replacing Billy Gilmour in the friendly with Luxembourg on Sunday. A half-time sub, the Chelsea star was on the end of a robust challenge and taken off with 15 to go. Clarke said: “We took him off as a precaution, the medics will assess him but he seemed fine when he was off the pitch.” (Various)

Eddy on the move

Odsonne Edouard is set to leave Celtic for £18m this summer and link up with Brendan Rodgers at Leiceter City. A fee has reportedly been agreed for the Frenchman’s transfer. Like team-mate Kristoffer Ajer, Edouard is entering the final year of his Celtic deal. (Sunday Times)

Forward backed for Rangers move

Peterborough United star Siriki Dembele has been urged to sign for Rangers if given the chance. The forward has turned down a new deal to stay at Posh and Paddy Kenny reckons Rangers would be too good to turn down.

He said: “If it’s a choice between that and Peterborough, I’m afraid to say it’s got to be Rangers.” (Football Insider)

