How Scotland players rated in 1-0 Euro 2020 warm-up win against Luxembourg

Che Adams scored the first half and it proved to be the winner, despite several chances for Steve Clarke’s side to extend their advantage.

Lyndon Dykes hit the post and also spurned two chances against the ten men following Vahid Selimovic’s red card.

With the man advantage Scotland were on the front-foot for the remainder of the game but couldn’t add to their tally with John McGinn twice denied by the goalkeeper and Adams also

Nathan Patterson made his international debut off the bench in the second half but there were concerns over Billy Gilmour after a clattering in the second half by Olivier Thill that only brought a yellow card – and the midfielder being withdrawn as a precaution by the Scotland management after just over 20 minutes of action.

More players were given minutes ahead of the big kick-off – and here’s what we made of each performance.

Starting XI ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.

*All players begin on rating 6.

David Marshall - 7 Good early save to spare Hanley an own goal and a clean sheet. Barely tested in the second half and can't complain.

Declan Gallagher - 6 A real find for Steve Clarke early in his tenure, settled back into the team having missed the recent World Cup qualifiers. Replaced at half-time.

Grant Hanley - 6 Spared an own goal by good Marshall save. Defence didn't look comfortable defending corners but important late block

Kieran Tierney - 7 The main man recently, combined for doubly dangerous crosses from the left with Robertson and began his characteristic central charges in the second half.