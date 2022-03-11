Rangers to win the Europa League odds slashed after Red Star Belgrade hammering

Rangers have gone from rank outsiders at the start of the Europa League to one of the favourites to lift the trophy.

By Joel Sked
Friday, 11th March 2022, 11:39 am

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side have one foot in the quarter-final after sweeping past Red Star Belgrade at Ibrox.

The first-leg of the tie saw Rangers run out 3-0 winners, taking a big advantage to Serbia next week.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Of the 16 teams left in the tournament, the Scottish champions are sixth favourites with their odds slashed from 25/1 before the match on Thursday to just 14/1.

Rangers are nearing the Europa League quarter-final after demolishing Red Star Belgrade at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

At the start of the group stages they were 150/1.

They are behind Barcelona, RB Leipzig and Sevilla.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Another famous European night in Glasgow saw Rangers take a huge step in booking their place in the Europa League quarter-finals by easing past Red Star Belgrade. Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men have moved from 25/1 to 14/1 to win the tournament overnight, while Barcelona remain the 5/2 favourites to go all the way.”

Read More

Read More
Rangers reaction: Morelos a record breaker, Stewart Robertson targeted, how the ...

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

Europa LeagueBarcelonaIbrox
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.