Rangers to host Euro giants in pre-season friendly - Date, kick-off time, ticket details

Rangers have confirmed their final pre-season friendly ahead of the start of the new Scottish Premiership season.

Michael Beale's men will play Greek giants Olympiakos at Ibrox on Wednesday, July 29 with a 7.45pm kick-off. It completes a schedule which includes matches against Newcastle United and Hamburg in Govan and a trip to German to face Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.

Rangers have returned to pre-season training and will head to Germany for a training camp. On their return they will play their three home friendlies, the Newcastle clash acting as Allan McGregor's testimonial before completing their pre-season by returning to Germany for the Hoffenheim fixture.

After three consecutive Greek Super League titles, Olympiakos finished third last season.

"Despite their strong standing in European football, this will be the first meeting between the two sides,” Rangers said. “Greece’s most successful club are gearing up for a Europa League campaign, and will provide an excellent test for Beale’s men just 10 days from the start of the competitive action.

"They have a squad packed with international players, and will be aiming not only to make their mark in Europe, but look to claim their 48th national title having last won their league in 2022.”

Tickets, which will be available from Monday, will cost £15 for adults, £10 for concessions, £5 for kids and only £1 for Junior MyGers members.

Meanwhile, Rangers are closing in on their sixth summer signing with the addition of Cyriel Dessers. The forward will join Sam Lammers, Jack Butland, Dujon Sterling, Abdallah Sima and Kieran Dowell as the new recruits.