Rangers: The Joe Aribo transfer fee which will constitute 'good business'

A number of Premier League clubs are reported to be interested in the Nigeria midfielder but the Ibrox club have yet to receive a bid.

Aribo is entering the final year of his contract at Rangers and last season’s Europa League runners-up are understood to be relaxed about the player's situation.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottingham Forest are the front runners to land the 25-year-old, according to reports, following their promotion to the Premier League.

The player has spent the last three seasons at Rangers, averaging 50 games a campaign. No player in world football made more appearances for club and country during the 2021/22 season than Aribo’s 70.

He helped Rangers win the Scottish Cup, while scoring in the Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt as he filled in for Alfredo Morelos in attack.

Ex-Rangers star Kenny Miller reckons his former club will see one of Aribo, Morelos or Ryan Kent move on this summer. And if it is the former he suggests £8million would constitute “good business”.

“They’re all starting players so you don’t want constant speculation,” he wrote in his Sunday Mail column. “It can sidetrack the player and become a sideshow for the manager who gets asked about it every week. So I’d like to see Aribo’s situation resolved quickly. Either re-sign him on a new deal or if the board are willing to sell, let’s bring in the most money we can.

Joe Aribo is expected to leave Rangers this summer. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“London probably makes sense for Joe because it’s where he grew up. He will have ambitions of playing in the Premier League. And of those three players at Rangers, you have to think at least one will move on. Joe only signed for around £300k. If Rangers can get around £8million for him it’s good business.