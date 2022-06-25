Joe Aribo: New club in for Rangers midfielder as race intensifies to land Nigerian

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo is in demand once again.

The Nigerian internationalist has been watched by a number of English Premier League clubs in the past 12 months, but Forest – who won promotion via the Championship play-offs last season – are very keen to land the 25-year-old.

Managed by Steve Cooper, the Scottish Sun claims that Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is prepared to spend serious money in this transfer window to make sure the club do not get relegated.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aribo is entering the final 12 months of his contract at Rangers. He played 70 games for the Ibrox outfit last season – more than any player – and has become an integral part of manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s squad.