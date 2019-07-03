Rangers tell fans not to book travel for Europa League fixture

Rangers have told their fans to hold off on booking travel arrangements for next week's clash with St Joseph's in the Europa League.

The Gibraltar side got their place in the first qualifying round after defeating Kosovan side Prishtina 3-1 on aggregate.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.

Their sporting director John Paul Hendrick has claimed the match will take place this coming Tuesday with a 4.55pm (BST) kick-off.

However, Rangers' supporter liaison officer has told fans not to book travel until the decision has been formally approved by Uefa.

He wrote on Twitter: "Despite reports next week's game has still to be confirmed by Uefa, despite strenuous efforts by the club to confirm the date of the first leg.

"Please hold off on booking until we have confirmation, which we hope will be tonight.

"The ability to confirm the date doesn't lie with the club and we are waiting at this stage. Apologies."