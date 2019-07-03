Blackpool hoping to wrap up deal for Rangers player

Blackpool have been linked with a move for Rangers striker Ryan Hardie, following his impressive displays on loan at Livingston.



Hardie's Ibrox future is uncertain, having been left out of the Gers' pre-season training camp in Portugal.

Fellow forward Kyle Lafferty is also likely to leave the club this summer, with Thai side Buriram United having made a big offer for the Northern Irishman, although Jermain Defoe has another season left of his loan from Bournemouth and, barring any huge bids, Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos is also likely to be at the club for the 2019/20 campaign.

Blackpool are keen to add firepower to their squad, having scored just 50 goals in their 46 league matches last season. Although the Seasiders can call on the likes of Nathan Delfouneso and Armand Gnanduillet and have already added Solihull Moors striker Adi Yussuf to their ranks, they are still in the market for another striker.

Hardie is on the League One side's radar, but it remains unclear whether they view the Stranraer-born striker as a permanent signing or whether a loan deal would suffice.



The 22-year-old signed a new deal with Rangers in January 2019, and is contracted to the Ibrox club until the summer of 2020.