Rangers team v Borussia Dortmund: Set defence and Aaron Ramsey question, how Giovanni van Bronckhorst could line up

It’s a glamour occasion, a big club with glittering star names and a formidable force in European football – but not an impossible task for the Scottish champions according to their former player Brian Laudrup, who cited Dortmund’s inconsistency as a source of potential upset for Rangers to exploit.

To do that Giovanni van Bronckhorst will have to find the correct combination of players for Rangers and he has consistency at least, with a settled defence set to start in the Westenfalenstadion.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He made 11 changes to go to Annan in the Scottish Cup, and the same number can’t be ruled out for the Europa League knock-out tie.

Rangers' Glen Kamara (L) & Alfredo Morelos depart for Germany. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Here’s how he could line up tonight…

Limited in defence

It’s almost inevitable that van Bronckhorst will line up with his frequently picked defence – simply because there are few other alternatives.

Leon Balogun’s injury rules him out while Filip Helander was dropped from the European squad having spent a large part of the season out injured.

Rangers' Connor Goldson prepares to fly out to Dortmund. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

That means that captain James Tavernier will reprise his usual right-back role, alongside another first-pick Connor Goldson. Calvin Bassey will join him in the middle with Croatian international Borna Barisic at left-back despite his wobbles in form throughout the season.

Jack Simpson is also outwith the Europa League pool leaving Leon King as the only other option with first-team experience, though James Sands could revert to a defensive role if required through the game.

The foursome are almost certain to defend Allan McGregor in the Rangers goal on his 84th European appearance for the club.

Midfield questions

In midfield there are more options, and therefore more questions.

Aaron Ramsey has the European class, but is he up to speed yet? He showed plenty of sharpness against Annan but the gulf between Scottish League Two and BVB is, well, significant. He has the quality for the tie, but at what stage he is introduced after 60 Scottish Cup minutes is the question.

Joe Aribo was rested for that game but is another who plays in the link role between midfield and attack and, on this season’s form, is a sure starter – as is Glen Kamara whose poise and ball retention is at its best on the continental stage.

Ryan Jack is back but will his recent time out injured affect his selection? John Lundstram, like Jack, could play as a holding midfielder or in a busier three-man midfield and has recently proven an able deputy coming onto a game under the Dutch management team. Steven Davis, by contrast, has found himself on the periphery under van Bronckhorst but his dictating tempo could be a necessary calming influence off the bench if the game remains tight later on.

That leaves Scott Arfield, a versatile player capable of playing high, holding, or hassling in the middle of the pitch where van Bronckhorst will be seeking to force mistakes from the hosts and those options lend themselves to the ex-Falkirk man's selection hopes.

Diallo dilemma

Dortmund’s inconsistent form this year has derived from individual errors and costly set-pieces. Amad Diallo’s blinding pace could be as useful as Arfield’s bustling work-rate in forcing mistakes, but has Diallo shown enough for a start on such a big occasion? Much depends on how van Bronckhorst sees the game progressing and perhaps his talents are better with impact from the bench, leaving the steadier and more versatile Arfield to drop deeper and add energy in the middle as well as linking play whether in a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1.

It’s a given Alfredo Morelos will lead the line supported by Ryan Kent but the remaining three slots are open to options and adaptability to the visiting coach on Thursday evening.

Regardless of what van Bronckhorst selects it will be a tough ask, but defence aside, the Rangers manager has options and in facing an inconsistent side missing their star man in Erling Haaland, Rangers’ return to one of the most iconic venues in European football is already an intriguing one.

Rangers predicted line-up: McGregor, Tavernier, Bassey, Goldson, Barisic, Kamara, Jack, Arfield, Aribo, Kent, Morelos.