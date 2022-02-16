Rangers to open talks with key contract duo as Giovanni van Bronckhorst stresses importance of forward planning

Van Bronckhorst last week outlined his desire to agree a new deal with striker Alfredo Morelos whose current contract with the club is due to expire in the summer of 2023.

Winger Kent and midfielder Aribo also have just over a year of their existing deals to run. Both players have been heavily linked with potential moves back to English football but van Bronckhorst has made it clear he views them as crucial components of his future plans at Rangers.

“I haven’t spoken to them about extending contracts, that’s something the club will do in the near future,” he said.

Rangers winger Ryan Kent has 16 months remaining on his current contract with the Scottish champions. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“We just make sure we have the future well planned. Of course, these are players who are very important for our club and our team.

“I think the talks will begin. Obviously, the players with these qualities you want to have as long as possible with your club.”

Kent initially joined Rangers on a season-long loan from Liverpool in the summer of 2018. On transfer deadline day in September 2019, Rangers completed a permanent deal for Kent. The fee was £6.5 million, with another £1.5 million in potential add-ons with Liverpool also securing a 20 percent sell-on clause. The 25-year-old has now made 153 appearances for Rangers, scoring 29 goals.

Aribo moved to Rangers from Charlton Athletic in the summer of 2019 for a fee of just £300,000. The Nigerian international playmaker, who has scored 23 goals in 128 appearances so far, enjoyed an outstanding first half to this season to intensify speculation surrounding interest in him from English Premier League clubs.

Nigerian international midfielder Joe Aribo has been one of Rangers' most impressive performers this season. (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images,)

Watford and Brentford are both understood to be monitoring Aribo’s situation, while most recently Crystal Palace have emerged as leading suitors for the 25-year-old. The London club’s sporting director Dougie Freedman attended the Old Firm clash at Celtic Park earlier this month amid reports of a possible £10 million bid to try and sign Aribo this summer.

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson insisted earlier this week that the club will not be forced to sell any players, even if they do not retain the Premiership title and earn a lucrative place in the Champions League group stage.

