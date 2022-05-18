Rangers team v Eintracht Frankfurt: Is this the XI Giovanni van Bronckhorst will pick for Europa League final?

History could be created by defeating Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville to lift the Europa League trophy, becoming the first Scottish club to win two European tournaments.
The club last won the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1972, also in Spain, when they defeated Dinamo Moscow in Barcelona, while their last final was closer to home, losing 2-0 to Zenit Saint Petersburg in Manchester in 2007.
An estimated 100,000 Rangers fans will descend on the city to be part of the occasion this evening with a portion of those lucky enough to have a ticket for the 8pm kick-off which could be a doozy of an encounter played in front of a raucous atmosphere.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst has already led his side to success over Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, who both finished in the top four of the Bundesliga. Frankfurt, meanwhile, finished 11th but have defeated West Ham United, Real Betis and Barcelona on their way to the final.
The Dutch manager will have plenty to think about with regards to his team selection, not only personnel with Kemar Roofe available having missed the last seven matches but also the system in which he lines them up.
Eintracht play a back three which could mean Rangers will look to match them up. Under Van Bronckhorst a switch from a back four to a back three has not been uncommon.
Here is the 11 The Scotsman predicts will start in Seville: