Rangers team v Annan: Scottish Cup changes including Aaron Ramsey, Jon McLaughlin and how Giovanni van Bronckhorst might line-up

The League Two ground is not a venue many will be familiar with, but Rangers last visited in 2016 – and will be a huge contrast to Borussia Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park which hosts Rangers next week.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst will have both in mind when he selects his team for the Saturday evening televised match.

Here’s how he could consider lining up...

Rangers' Steven Davis could be involved at Annan (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Welcome Rangers return

Filip Helander is back in contention for Rangers after exactly five months out. It’ll be the first time Giovanni van Bronckhorst can call on the Swede and the manager confirmed he would start on Annan’s plastic pitch.

Jon McLaughlin is another likely first team returnee – especially after being put forward for the club’s match preview this afternoon. The goalkeeper has been understudy recently though has made a claim for the gloves on a regular basis on several occasions, and will be given the chance again.

Young Rangers’ chance

Rangers' Leon King and Sevilla's Fernandez Gomez during a UEFA Youth League match on February 8, 2022. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Alex Lowry capitalised on his Scottish Cup chance against Stirling Albion, and scored on his Ibrox debut – then kept a shirt for the subsequent Premiership fixture.

There could be a debut for young January signing Mateusz Zukowski who could deputise for James Tavernier.

Leon King could be another to take his chance. The defender has been used previously and played in the competition against the Binos and could share duties with Helander at Galabank.

Rangers players needing minutes

Cedric Itten. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

All of the above are changes but Giovanni van Bronckhorst won’t want to gamble too much with the team and progress is the name of the game on Saturday evening.

So it’s likely there will be a degree of experience too with the likes of Steven Davis, Cedric Itten and Jack Simpson adding some more minutes after their game-time was a little restricted recently.

Aaron Ramsey is another needing minutes who will start – a boost, especially ahead of a key European match against Borussia Dortmund on the horizon and with Ryan Jack also expected to feature next week.

Predicted line-up: McLaughlin, Simpson, Goldson, Helander, Zukowski, Davis, Arfield, Ramsey, Wright, Itten, Lowry.Subs from: King, McCann, Sands, Lundstram, Sakala.