What channel is Annan v Rangers on? Kick-off time, TV details, BBC highlights, team news

Rangers take on Annan Athletic at Galabank this weekend.

After a hectic spell of league fixtures for the Premiership champions, the cup is a change of pace with the Ibrox side facing fourth tier opposition for the second round running.

After easing past Stirling Albion 4-0, they have a slightly tougher test with a trip to one of the best away grounds in Scottish football.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Annan secured their place in the hat after a topsy turvy win over Clydebank, coming from behind twice to win 4-3 in extra-time with 119th and 123rd minute goals.

This is a competition Rangers will be desperate to win having not done so since 2009, while they trail Celtic by seven Scottish Cup wins.

Match details

Who: Annan Athletic v Rangers.

What: Scottish Cup fifth round.

Where: Galabank Stadium, Annan.

When: Saturday, February 12. Kick-off 5.30pm.

Referee: Alan Muir

How to watch

The game is being shown live by Premier Sports which has four channels from £12.99 a month. The broadcasters bought packages for both domestic cup competitions. Coverage begins at 5pm and is also available on the Premier Player. Highlights will be shown on BBC Sportscene on Saturday night at 10.30pm on BBC One Scotland.

Last meeting

The teams last played in the League Cup in 2016 at Ibrox. The home side ran out 2-0 winners thanks to goals in each half with Barrie McKay opening the scoring and Martyn Waghorn grabbing the second. The teams met four times in the league during the 2012/13 season when Rangers were in the fourth tier and Annan managed to get a draw at Galabank and a win at Ibrox. Ally Love and David Hopkirk with the goals to secure a famous win. Andy Little scored Rangers' goal that day.

Injury news

Rangers suffered a blow with Leon Balogun going off injured 15 minutes into the 2-0 win over Hibs on Wednesday. He will unlikely be risked. Filip Helander, meanwhile, is nearing a return. Long-term, Ianis Hagi could miss the start of next season.

The brief on Annan

Since coming into the league 2008, the Galabankies have never been out of the fourth tier. Under manager Peter Murphy they currently sit third in League Two, 14 points behind league leaders Kelty Hearts and four behind Forfar Athletic. Since mid-October Annan have lost just twice in 16 games, both 2-0 defeats to Stenhousemuir. Despite the aforementioned win over Rangers in the league, this is arguably their biggest fixture since replacing Gretna in the leagues. In terms of danger man, striker Tommy Goss will look to unnerve the visiting defence.

Anything else?

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's team selection will be interesting with Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League on the horizon. The Dutchman may look to make changes which could mean a start for January signings Amad Diallo, Mateusz Zukowski and even Aaron Ramsey who has made two substitute appearances since joining on loan from Juventus.

Betting

Annan 22/1 Draw 8/1 Rangers 1/16