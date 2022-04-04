Rangers 'target' preparing next move, wants to stay for 10 years and play until 42

Fraisl has revealed there are currently no talks over staying beyond his one-year deal in Gelsenkirchen. Instead, he spent the recent international break mulling over his future and assessing his options.

He said: "I used the international week to create a profile for myself. I have clearly structured which countries or clubs could come into question for me and what I want or don't want.

"Basically, I looked at how I define myself and where I could fit in.

"We'll see if I stay at Schalke or not, but certainly there are no new contract extension talks. I feel a lot of respect for the club and they will be the first to know my decision."

Last month The Daily Mail suggested Rangers and Norwich were keen on the goalkeeper who has had a nomadic career with 10 clubs across 11 years including ADO Den Haag in the Netherlands, but Fraisl says he is in peak condition for his next move – and to make it a lasting one.

Quoted by the Daily Record he added: “I've never had an injury and haven't missed a training session in five years.

Fraisl has impressed in the German second tier and has interest from Norwich City as well as Rangers. (Picture: Getty)

“I have made it my aim to play the last 10 years of my career at the same club. I want to play until I'm 42.”