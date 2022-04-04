Rangers 'target' preparing next move, wants to stay for 10 years and play until 42

Rumoured Rangers target Martin Fraisl is lining up his next move and determined to make it last, listing possible destinations with his deal at Schalke running down.

By David Oliver
Monday, 4th April 2022, 5:28 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The goalkeeper has been listed among possible replacements for Allan McGregor at Ibrox with some suggestions in Germany a contract offer had already been made earlier this year but were later refuted.

Fraisl has revealed there are currently no talks over staying beyond his one-year deal in Gelsenkirchen. Instead, he spent the recent international break mulling over his future and assessing his options.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

He said: "I used the international week to create a profile for myself. I have clearly structured which countries or clubs could come into question for me and what I want or don't want.

"Basically, I looked at how I define myself and where I could fit in.

"We'll see if I stay at Schalke or not, but certainly there are no new contract extension talks. I feel a lot of respect for the club and they will be the first to know my decision."

Last month The Daily Mail suggested Rangers and Norwich were keen on the goalkeeper who has had a nomadic career with 10 clubs across 11 years including ADO Den Haag in the Netherlands, but Fraisl says he is in peak condition for his next move – and to make it a lasting one.

Quoted by the Daily Record he added: “I've never had an injury and haven't missed a training session in five years.

Fraisl has impressed in the German second tier and has interest from Norwich City as well as Rangers. (Picture: Getty)

“I have made it my aim to play the last 10 years of my career at the same club. I want to play until I'm 42.”

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today.

IbroxAllan McGregorGermany
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.