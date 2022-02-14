Rangers 'target' hints at future decision with contract to expire at the end of the season

Rangers target Martin Fraisl has given a strong indication that he sees his future at Schalke 04.

By Angus Wright
Monday, 14th February 2022, 11:26 am
Schalke 04 goalkeeper Martin Fraisl. (Photo by Laurens Lindhout/Soccrates/Getty Images)

The Austrian, who could face Scotland in the World Cup play-offs next month, is out of contract at the end of the season.

He has been linked with Rangers with the Ibrox side’s current No.1 Allan McGregor also into the final months of his deal.

Fraisl is a key player for the German giants having taken over the No.1 sport from Ralf Fährmann.

Schalke currently sit fifth in the German second tier but just four points off top.

A return to the Bundesliga would likely see him put pen to paper on a new deal, according to the Scottish Sun.

Fraisl said: “I feel very, very comfortable at Schalke and like the people in and around the club. I like the Schalke mentality a lot. I can certainly imagine a contract extension.

"In general, I have a clear career plan. I only ever speak publicly about my career path once I have achieved them.

"But when you play in the second division with Schalke, you can imagine what my next big goal is."

The club had previously said there were no concrete plans to enter into discussions with the goalkeeper over a new deal with focus on getting back into the top-flight having been relegated last season.

Sporting director Rouven Schroder said: "We're monitoring his situation closely, but our focus is currently on day-to-day business and therefore, there will not be any concrete contract talks with him in the near future."

Scotland
