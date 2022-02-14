Scottish Football Transfer News: Jack Ross Aberdeen frontrunner, Celtic boss' frustrations, Motherwell star 'take him out' claims, Scott Brown's Pittodrie role

Here is all the latest news and speculation from around the SPFL and Scottish football:

Well star's Dons claims

Motherwell forward Kevin van Veen has claimed Aberdeen players were “instructed” to take him out during the Scottish Cup tie. The Dutchman scored the equaliser in the 2-1 win at Fir Park and was booked for celebrating in the face of Declan Gallagher. He said: “After 10-15 seconds they started punching me in the ribs. I said: ‘I will get you back – I’ll score.’” (The Scotsman)

Ross the frontrunner

Jack Ross is the frontrunner to become the next Aberdeen boss. The Dons parted company with Stephen Glass on Sunday following their Scottish Cup exit. Ross is currently available after being replaced by Shaun Maloney at Hibs. He is not the only manager reportedly keen on the position with St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin also open to a move north after a good job with the Buddies. (Daily Record)

Maloney praises team

Shaun Maloney was delighted with the reaction shown by his Hibs players as they defeated Arbroath 3-1 in the Scottish Cup. The Capital side came from behind to win at Gayfield when many were expecting the side to slip up. He said: “I learn about them in every game and I think what they showed today was a real desire not to be beat. When you have a big setback after six minutes against a team from a division below...they showed a really strong mentality to come back from it.” (Various)

Commons hits out at Cormack

Former Celtic star Kris Commons has hit out at Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack for failing to get his own house in order. The Dons sacked manager Stephen Glass after just 41 games with the club out of the Scottish Cup and ninth in the league. Commons said: "He was a regular on radio shows Sportsound and Off The Ball, taking aim at the Scottish Government and the SPFL for their handling of the Covid crisis. Listen, some of the points he made were valid and justified. But it's a bit rich trying to hammer the game's authorities on national radio when you can't even get your own house in order.” (Daily Mail)

Postecoglou’s frustrations

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou hit out at his players for only performing for 45 minutes in the 4-0 win over Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup. The Premiership league leaders put in a flat display in the first-half. Postecoglou said: “The way we set up and play our football, I forgive everything from mistakes, people making bad decisions. But I just won’t cop people just putting in a 45 minute shift. That’s not what it’s about." (The Scotsman)

Brown's Dons role

Scott Brown will remain part of the Aberdeen coaching staff on an interim basis. The former Celtic captain was a member of Stephen Glass’ management team. Now Brown, Barry Robson and Neil Simpson will take the team for Tuesday's Premiership clash with St Johnstone. (Various)