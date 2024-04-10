Rangers 'target' goalkeeper linked with Celtic amid claim Jack Butland could depart

Rangers have been linked with a move for Standard Liege goalkeeper Arnaud Bodart amid claims that Jack Butland could depart Ibrox this summer. Bodart has been first choice at the Belgian club since the start of the 2019-20 season and came up against Rangers manager Philippe Clement during his time in charge of Club Brugge.

The 26-year-old, who was capped by Belgium at Under-21 level, was linked with Celtic last summer and also received interest from Strasbourg in the January window. With his contract set to expire in the summer of 2025, Liege are tipped to sell Bodart this summer and cash in on his reputation as one of the top performers in the Belgian top flight.

According to Sudinfo Sport, Rangers are one of the clubs hoping to land the shot stopper with Liege setting an asking price in the region of €4million. It is claimed that Rangers have not yet made an offer but one could arrive soon. The report also claims that Celtic made an enquiry for Bodart last summer to initially join as a number two to Joe Hart but that the player chose to stay at Liege due to his desire for first-team football.

Rangers are reportedly interested in signing Standard Liege goalkeeper Arnaud Bodart. (Photo by BRUNO FAHY/Belga/AFP via Getty Images)