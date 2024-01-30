Rangers issue hands-off warning over Jack Butland after Nottingham Forest fail with bid
Rangers have told potential suitors that Jack Butland is not for sale this month after Nottingham Forest failed with an attempt to sign the goalkeeper.
Butland has been one of Rangers’ most impressive performers this season since penning a four-year contract at Ibrox last summer. The 30-year-old, who joined on a free transfer after leaving Manchester United, has caught the eye of clubs in the English Premier League with his displays and Forest, who are looking to upgrade on current goalkeepers Matt Turner and Odysseas Vlachodimos, have made an attempt to land Butland in this window. Rangers, however, are not willing to entertain any offers for him.
Capped nine times by England, Butland has played in EPL previously with Crystal Palace and Stoke City and was recently tipped for a recall to the international set-up under Gareth Southgate.
Rangers continue to work on strengthening their squad ahead of the transfer window closing on Thursday at 11.30pm. Manager Philippe Clement has already brought in striker Fabio Silva on loan from Wolves, plus the permanent signing of midfielder Mohamed Diomande from Nordsjælland, and they are working on the signings of full-back Jefte from Fluminense and winger Oscar Cortes from Lens.