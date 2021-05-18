Rangers target given £4million price tag, Celtic get manager boost, Hearts linked with former player - Scottish football rumour mill

Scottish football transfer news and gossip. Picture: SNS

Celtic's Howe boost

Eddie Howe won't be Crystal Palace's next boss. The former Bournemouth manager was placed as the bookmakers favourite following Roy Hodgson’s decision to leave the club at the end of the season. Howe is not believed to be in the running for the post and will, eventually, become Celtic's new head coach. (Daily Record)

McCarthy a free agent

Former Hamilton Accies ace James McCarthy is set to be available on a free in the summer. The midfielder’s contract with Crystal Palace is due to expire. McCarthy has been linked with Celtic numerous times in the past with the player a fan of the Parkhead club. (The Scotsman)

Hearts linked with former midfielder

Ross Callachan has been touted for a shock return to Tynecastle Park. The midfielder is out of contract in the summer and is expected to leave Hamilton Accies after a productive season. Livingston and Hearts have been linked with a move. (Scottish Sun)

No Celtic future for Laxalt

Diego Laxalt will return to AC Milan following the end of his Celtic loan. The Uruguayan could have a future at the Italian giants who paid around £13million for the player. Laxalt could be kept as a back-up for Theo Hernandez. (Corriere dello Sport)

Ferguson price